Hit-and-run driver strikes, kills woman along City Ave.

A wheelchair could be seen on a wet City Avenue after a deadly hit-and-run crash overnight.

Lower Merion Township police officers rushed to City Avenue near Conshohocken State Road just after 2 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 11, 2024, Police Lt. Justin Judge said.

"A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle that then fled the scene," Judge said.

The woman -- believed to be in her 50s -- died a short time later at the hospital, Judge said.

The car appeared to be dark in color, but police didn't reveal any further details about it.

It wasn't immediately clear the role the damaged wheelchair played in the crash.

The crash left City Avenue closed for hours Monday morning as police investigated.

Investigators asked anyone who might have witnessed the crash to call them at 610-649-1000.