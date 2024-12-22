Philadelphia

Downed wires suspend NJ Transit, Amtrak trains at 30th Street Station

NJ Transit trains between Cherry Hill to 30th Street Station and Amtrak trains between Philly to New York City both saw suspensions slowing travel on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, one of the busiest travel days of the year

By NBC10 Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Travelers hoping to head to Cherry Hill, New Jersey or New York City from William H. Gray III 30th Street on Sunday morning saw their travel times stretched out a bit as the train lines were suspended early in the day.

On Sunday morning, at about 3:30 a.m., NJ Transit officials announced that, due to "downed Amtrak overhead wires" near 30th Street station, train service in both directions between Cherry Hill and Philadelphia's 30th Street Station would be suspended.

That suspension was still in effect as of about 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024.

NJ Transit officials said that rail tickets for this line were being honored by PATCO and a substitute bus service was being provided between Cherry Hill and Philadelphia.

Also, just before 5:30 a.m., Amtrak too alerted riders that service would be shutdown for sometime due to downed wires.

Initially, Amtrak told riders that trains could start moving again by 9 a.m., but, in an update, that time was pushed back until about noon on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024.

Amtrak officials have said the service could resume earlier, but as of about 9 a.m. Amtrak service between New York City and Philadelphia's 30th Street Station was still suspended.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphia
