Dirt bike rider rode over, assaulted man in Bensalem, officials say

Police in Bensalem are hoping the public can help track down a dirt bike rider who, allegedly, rode over a man intentionally causing "possibly life-threatening injuries" during a confrontation on Saturday evening.

According to police, the incident happened at about 7:50 p.m. on Saturday, when a 64-year-old man was intentionally struck and knocked to the ground by a dirt bike rider along the 1600 block of Neshaminy Valley Drive in Bensalem.

At that time, officials said, the dirt bike rider rode over the man's midsection, causing, what police called, "substantial injuries to his extremities and internal organs."

Officials said that the wounded man was taken to a nearby hospital with "possible life-threatening injuries."

Police officials are hoping to public can help identify the dirt bike rider believed to have been involved in this incident. Officials said the rider was a man wearing a white helmet, camouflage shirt and pants, and operating a green-and-white dirt bike during the incident.

Officials said the dirt bike rider was with another man who was wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, and operating a red dirt bike during this incident.

Law enforcement officials are asking anyone with information about the identity of the rider or the location of the vehicle, submit and anonymous tip or contact Bensalem Police at 215-633-3719.