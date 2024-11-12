Departure of SS United States from Philly to Alabama delayed

The departure of the historic SS United States from Philadelphia to Alabama has been delayed.

The storied ocean liner was scheduled to leave Philadelphia on Thursday, Nov. 14, and embark on a two-week journey to undergo preparations for it to become the world’s largest artificial reef. On Tuesday, officials announced operations to move the ship have been delayed to “ensure logistical details and procedures maintain ideal conditions for the move.” A new departure date has not yet been set.

Léelo en español aquí

Once the ship is actually moved, it will travel via multiple tugboats to Mobile, Alabama, where it will begin a year-long transformation into an artificial reef, with workers removing any non-metal parts and fuel that could be hazardous to sea life.

The exact location in the Gulf of Mexico for the ship’s deployment has not yet been determined but it’s expected to be about 20 miles south of the Florida Panhandle region in the Destin-Forth Walton Beach area.

“The County understands that there is considerable interest in the SS United States and her move from Pier 82 and that plans have been made by interested parties,” a spokesperson for Okaloosa County, Florida, wrote. “Like most large, multi-faceted operations, this move involves coordination with multiple agencies and dates, times, and other logistics are subject to change to make certain the vessel is moved safely.”

The spokesperson said the county will continue to partner with the SS United States Conservancy to develop a museum and visitor center in Destin-Fort Walton Beach that will commemorate the ship.

“The County will provide the Conservancy with regular ship updates and will support the Conservancy’s museum plans which will incorporate features from the ship, including the iconic funnels, radar mast, and other signature components, as well as the Conservancy’s extensive curatorial and archival collection,” the spokesperson wrote. “This will preserve the SS United States’ storied history and the memories that she has created for so many people over the years.”

Okaloosa County officials had reached a deal to turn the ocean liner into an artificial reach in October following a judge’s order for the aging ship to vacate its berth in Philadelphia due to a yearslong dispute over rent and dockage fees.

Christened in 1952, the SS United States was once considered a beacon of American engineering, doubling as a military vessel that could carry thousands of troops. On its maiden voyage in 1952, it shattered the transatlantic speed record in both directions, when it reached an average speed of 36 knots, or just over 41 mph (66 kph), The Associated Press reported from aboard the ship.

On that voyage, the ship crossed the Atlantic in three days, 10 hours and 40 minutes, besting the RMS Queen Mary’s time by 10 hours.

To this day, the SS United States holds the transatlantic speed record for an ocean liner.

It became a reserve ship in 1969 and later bounced to various private owners who hoped to redevelop it but eventually found their plans to be too expensive or poorly timed.

It has loomed for years on South Philadelphia’s Delaware waterfront.