Delco Shop Clerk and Police Are Searching for Gunman

A gunman shot and killed a smoke shop employee in Delaware County on Friday afternoon, and police are now searching for the killer.

The shooting occurred at about 1:30 p.m. at Empire Smoke and Phone Shop on Chester Pike in Ridley Township, local police said.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Officers arrived after a 911 call and found the store clerk on the ground suffering from multiple bullet wounds, police said. Attempts to save the victim's life failed.

The victim was not identified Friday evening.

Anyone with information is requested to contact the Ridley Township Detective Division at (610)532-4000.