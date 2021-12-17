Delaware County

Delco Shop Clerk and Police Are Searching for Gunman

A worker inside a smoke shop in Ridley Township, Delaware County, was gunned down Friday afternoon, and police are now searching for the suspect.

By Brian X. McCrone

Shooting suspect in Delaware County Pennsylvania
Ridley Park Police Department

A gunman shot and killed a smoke shop employee in Delaware County on Friday afternoon, and police are now searching for the killer.

The shooting occurred at about 1:30 p.m. at Empire Smoke and Phone Shop on Chester Pike in Ridley Township, local police said.

Officers arrived after a 911 call and found the store clerk on the ground suffering from multiple bullet wounds, police said. Attempts to save the victim's life failed.

The victim was not identified Friday evening.

Anyone with information is requested to contact the Ridley Township Detective Division at (610)532-4000.

