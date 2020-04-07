Delaware: “Widespread” Community Transmission of COVID-19 Occurring

Delaware is starting to see "widespread" transmission of the new coronavirus throughout the state, state health officials say.

The First State has reported 783 diagnoses of COVID-19 and 15 deaths.

Gov. John Carney has been strengthening the state's stay at home order, which is in place until at least May 15. People should stay in their home unless they have to undertake essential activities or travel.

People who are used to shopping or casually visiting Delaware have been asked not to come -- sometimes, being turned around by state police in retailers' parking lots. And people traveling into Delaware from out of state have been asked to quarantine for 14 days once they arrive.

Delaware state troopers are enforcing a rule from Gov. John Carney that out-of-state residents can drive through the state, but they can't come in for shopping. NBC10 reporter Tim Furlong found that many people were in Delaware on Friday looking for booze.

Most recently, Carney banned all short-term rental units in the state – including vacation home rentals, hotels, motels, and condo rentals.

More strengthening of those regulations is possible.

The Delaware Division of Public Health has collaborated with United Way of Delaware to answer questions about the new coronavirus. Anyone in the state can call Delaware 211, or 1-800-560-3372, to ask their question.

And the Public Health Division says Delaware resident with questions about care inside a long-term care, residential health care or other high-risk facility should email DPH_PAC@delaware.gov or call the DPH Call Center at 1-866-408-1899 and press ext. 2.