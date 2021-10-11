Delaware State Auditor Charged With Felony Theft, Intimidation

Delaware's state auditor, Kathleen McGuiness, has been indicted on five charges, including two felonies, for allegedly misusing public money and intimidating employees, the state attorney general said Monday.

McGuiness, a Democrat who took office in 2019, allegedly gave her daughter a no-show job that included use of a state-owned vehicle and paid more than $19,000 into an bank account in which McGuiness is an owner, the indictment said.

She also is alleged to have circumvented Delaware's government contracts procurement process by hiring a firm that worked one of her previous election campaigns for "communication services," the attorney general said. The firm, My Campaign Group, was paid $49,900 by McGuiness's office, which is $100 less than the threshold by which a state contract must be put through a public bidding process.

She is also charged with felony intimidation for allegedly retaliating against whistleblowers, the attorney general said. McGuiness submitted dozens of e-record requests through the state's Department of Technology and Information "for the contents of OAOA employees’ e-mail accounts. This enabled McGuiness to monitor several employees’ e-mail communications in real time," the attorney general said.

"The indictment includes a great deal of evidence that the State Auditor repeatedly broke the law and systemically abused her power, beginning in her first year in office," Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings said in a statement. "Our investigation revealed a long trail of corruption, nepotism, official misconduct, intimidation, and fraud that implicated thousands of taxpayer dollars — all from an elected official who is supposed to be a watchdog for exactly this kind of misbehavior. We cannot — and I will not — tolerate criminal corruption, no matter who you are."

A message left with McGuiness's attorney, Steven Wood, was not immediately returned.

McGuiness faces a maximum of up to 13 years in prison for the three misdemeanors and two felonies. The charges are conflict of interest, in violation of the State Officials’ Code of Conduct; felony theft; non-compliance with procurement law by structuring state payments; official misconduct; and felony witness intimidation.

She is expected to turn herself in to the state Department of Justice on Tuesday, according to the attorney general's office.

Democratic Gov. John Carney declined to comment on the indictment through a spokesman.