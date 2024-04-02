Del. police capture alleged serial rapist, concerned other victims may exist

Police in New Castle County, Del., are investigating to find out if a 56-year-old Dover man apprehended over the weekend in multiple rape cases may be responsible for other unsolved sexual attacks.

According to police, on Saturday, officials arrested Andrew “Manny” Williams after a rape was reported along the unit blocks of Oakmont drive in the community of Oakmont.

Following his arrest, officials said an investigation linked Williams additional sexual attacks involving multiple victims in New Castle County’s jurisdiction and surrounding jurisdictions.

Williams has since been charged with six counts of rape along with facing charges of strangulation, kidnapping, unlawful imprisonment, theft and related offenses.

He is in custody in the Howard Young Correctional Institution after failing to pay $121,000 bail, officials said.

However, law enforcement officials in New Castle County are working with nearby agencies to determine if Williams may be connected to unsolved sexual violence cases in the area.

Police officials said that they are concerned that there may be additional victims who have not yet come forward.

Any individual wishing to provide information or report additional criminal activity is asked to please contact Detective Joshua Willis at (302)395-8016 or by email at Joshua.Willis@newcastlede.gov.

An investigation, officials said, is active and ongoing.