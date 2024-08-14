Delaware volunteer firefighter killed while trying to provide aid at crash scene

A Delaware volunteer firefighter lost his life Tuesday afternoon while attempting to provide aid at a crash scene.

According to Delaware State Police, on Thursday at 4:24 p.m. a Chevrolet Malibu was driving eastbound on Lewes-Georgetown Highway west of Gravel Hill Road in Georgetown while at the same time, a Toyota Camry was driving eastbound in front of the Malibu.

Police said the preliminary investigation revealed that the Malibu was attempting to pass the Camry. When the Malibu re-entered the eastbound lane ahead of the Camry, the right side of the Malibu sideswiped the left side of the Camry.

The Malibu then veered off the road and struck a utility pole, according to police.

Police said that after the crash, 23-year-old Thomas Berry III —a dedicated volunteer firefighter with the Georgetown and Ellendale Fire Companies and a valued Logistics Technician with Sussex County Emergency Medical Services— stopped to help the drivers involved.

While Berry was helping the driver of the Malibu, police said the utility pole snapped, bringing down the electrical wires.

According to police, Berry sustained life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the driver of the Malibu, a 37-year-old man from Salisbury, Maryland, was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Camry, a 54-year-old woman from Milton, Delaware, was not injured.

Police had closed Lewes-Georgetown Highway for 12 hours while the scene was investigated and cleared.

Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding this case to contact Detective Z. Spudis by calling (302) 752-3795.

Information can also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.

“We are beyond heartbroken at this loss of such a dedicated and caring young man who exemplified public service until his last moments on this earth,” said County Council President Michael H. Vincent, a lifelong member of the volunteer fire service himself. “His selfless act in a moment of need is one that will be long remembered by his friends and colleagues and by all of us at County government. As tragic as this loss of life is, his heroism is something we should all be proud of and thankful for, and we hold his family, co-workers, and all his brothers and sisters in the fire service in our hearts and prayers in this most difficult time.”