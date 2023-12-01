Men arrested in Philly suspected of stealing car with 1-year-old inside in Delaware

Two men are accused of kidnapping and car theft after being found inside an SUV in Philadelphia that was allegedly used to steal a car during an incident in Newark, Delaware, that set off an Amber Alert earlier this week.

The New Castle County Police in Delaware issued an Amber Alert after they say a Nissan Altima was stolen with a 1-year-old child inside Wednesday night in Newark, Delaware.

At 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, police officers responded to the 7-Eleven located at 60 S. Gerald Drive, police said.

Hours later, a man parked outside of a liquor store on the 2700 block of North American Street in Philadelphia and asked a witness if he could "hold this for me," police said. The man then got back into the vehicle and drove off after leaving the girl on the step outside the liquor store.

The girl was taken to Saint Christopher's Hospital to be evaluated, officials said. She was later released and reunited with her mother.

The search for the stolen sedan -- as well as a black SUV used during the car theft -- continued into Thursday. During the investigation, police determined the SUV used in the theft was a Nissan Kicks.

"Both vehicles have been located in Philadelphia," New Castle County police announced Friday morning. "The vehicles were transported to New Castle County Police headquarters."

Then midday Friday, police in Delaware revealed that Philadelphia officers had pulled over the Kicks SUV Thursday and arrested two men inside -- 42-year-old Aaron Douglas and 35-year-old Randy Purnell -- on unrelated warrants.

Detectives from New Castle County responded to the local police station in Philly and "investigators later located the stolen Nissan Altima in Kensington," NCC police said.

NCC police authorized charges in Delaware for each man. "They were charged with one felony count of kidnapping in the second degree, one felony count of theft of a motor vehicle, one felony count of conspiracy in the first degree, and one misdemeanor count of endangering the welfare of a child," police said.

Both suspects -- who each live in Delaware -- were arraigned in Philadelphia Friday on one count of arrest prior to requisition each, according to online court records. Each man was held on $250,000 bail as they await extradition.

The online court documents in Philadelphia don't name public defenders who could comment on either man's behalf.