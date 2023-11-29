AMBER Alert issued for car stolen with baby inside at 7-Eleven in Newark, Del.

The New Castle County Police in Delaware issued an AMBER Alert and said they are attempting to locate a car stolen with a child inside Wednesday night in Newark, Delaware.

At 5:30 p.m. police officers responded to the 7/11 located at 60 S. Gerald Drive or a report of a stolen car with a 1-year-old Journey Pennywell inside, according to the AMBER Alert.

The car is described as a silver Nissan Altima Grey with the Delaware registration 562644 and has damage to the rear passenger door.

The car was last seen driving towards 273 going toward 95.

The alert said the car was left running and a Black man dressed in a gray hoodie, black jacket and camo pants jumped in the driver seat and drove away with the child in the back.

Pennywell is described as wearing a pink Nike jacket, purple and black pants, black boots and hair in ponytails.

This is a breaking news story, please check back for updates.