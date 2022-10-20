Del. State Auditor Resigns After Sentencing on Corruption Charges

Delaware State Auditor Kathleen McGuiness is stepping down from her position after being sentenced on two charges of public corruption, authorities said.

McGuiness was convicted of official misconduct and conflict of interest in July after she hired her daughter and offered her daughter special advantages not offered to other employees.

A 2021 indictment found that McGuiness offered her daughter a no-show job that included use of a state-owned vehicle and paid more than $19,000 into a bank account in which McGuiness is an owner.

While McGuiness initially refused to step down from her role, her resignation is effective Nov. 4.

No jail time is slated for the state official. Instead, she’ll serve one year of probation.

McGuiness’ lawyers say they plan to appeal her conviction to the Delaware Supreme Court.