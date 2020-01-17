Decomposing Body Found in South Philly Basement Is Missing Teen

A decomposing body discovered by police in a South Philadelphia basement on Thursday is that of a teen reported missing late last year.

The Philadelphia Medical Examiner's Office identified the remains as belonging to 18-year-old Erin Schweikert, police said Friday. She was reported missing from her home along the 2300 block of S. Lee Street in October. She was last seen on Sept. 27, 2019, police said.

Schweikert's remains were found in the basement of a home along 2100 block of Porter Street in the Girard Estates neighborhood. Sheriff's officers were serving a robbery warrant when they made the discovery.

Philadelphia Police

The teen's body was placed inside a plastic container. Police described it as badly decomposed and producing an overwhelming smell.

The medical examiner said there were no obvious signs of trauma. They have not yet determined a cause and manner of death.

Five people were taken into custody for questioning. At least one person was arrested on the search warrant.

The investigation is ongoing.