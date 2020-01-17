girard estates

Decomposing Body Found in South Philly Basement Is Missing Teen

The body was found in the basement of a home in the city's Girard Estates section of South Philadelphia

By NBC10 Staff

Erin Schweikert
Philadelphia Police

Erin Schweikert, 18

" data-ellipsis="false">

A decomposing body discovered by police in a South Philadelphia basement on Thursday is that of a teen reported missing late last year.

The Philadelphia Medical Examiner's Office identified the remains as belonging to 18-year-old Erin Schweikert, police said Friday. She was reported missing from her home along the 2300 block of S. Lee Street in October. She was last seen on Sept. 27, 2019, police said.

Schweikert's remains were found in the basement of a home along 2100 block of Porter Street in the Girard Estates neighborhood. Sheriff's officers were serving a robbery warrant when they made the discovery.

Erin Schweikert
Philadelphia Police

The teen's body was placed inside a plastic container. Police described it as badly decomposed and producing an overwhelming smell.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

ASBESTOS 30 mins ago

Parents, Teachers Outraged as Asbestos Again Closes School

New Jersey 3 hours ago

NJ Groom Accused of Sex Assault at Wedding Reception Gets Probation

The medical examiner said there were no obvious signs of trauma. They have not yet determined a cause and manner of death.

Five people were taken into custody for questioning. At least one person was arrested on the search warrant.

The investigation is ongoing.

This article tagged under:

girard estatesPhiladelphiaPhiladelphia policecriminal justice
Local U.S. & World Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV Community Contests Wednesday's Child
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us