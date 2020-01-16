An investigation is underway after officials discovered the decomposed body of a woman inside the basement of a Philadelphia home.

Officers with the Sheriff’s department were performing a search warrant in connection to a human trafficking investigation at a home on the 2100 block of Porter Street at 5:10 p.m. Thursday. While inside the basement they found a badly decomposed body of a young woman.

Five people were taken into custody at the home though no charges have been filed. Police have not released the victim’s identity or a cause of death.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.