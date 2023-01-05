Deaths of Couple Found Inside Delaware County Home Ruled a Double Homicide

The deaths of a couple who were found inside a Delaware County home Monday night have been ruled a double homicide.

Pennsylvania State Troopers went to the single-family home along Highland Drive in Chester Heights around 5:15 p.m. for a "welfare check," State Police, Troop K, Media Barracks, said in a brief news release Tuesday morning. They found the bodies of Rita Zajko, 69, and Richard Zajko, 72, inside.

Investigators could be seen going in and out of the home -- which had its Christmas lights on -- throughout Monday night.

Pennsylvania State Police said Thursday that their deaths were ruled a double homicide though they have not yet revealed a cause.

State police asked anyone with information on the incident to call the Media Barracks at 484-840-1000. You can also call the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477).

