Delaware County

2 Bodies Found Inside Delaware County Home

Few details were made available about the two deaths reported inside a Chester Heights home Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

By Dan Stamm

NBC Universal, Inc.

Pennsylvania State Police investigated after two bodies were found Monday night inside a Delaware County home decorated in Christmas lights.

Troopers went to the single-family home along Highland Drive in Chester Heights around 5:15 p.m. for a "welfare check," State Police, Troop K, Media Barracks, said in a brief news release Tuesday morning. They found two people dead inside.

State police didn't reveal how the people died and gave no further information about the incident outside of saying their Criminal Investigation Unit was investigating.

Investigators could be seen going in and out of the home -- which had its Christmas lights on -- throughout Monday night.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

State police asked anyone with information on the incident to call the Media Barracks at 484-840-1000.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Delaware County
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us