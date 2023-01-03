2 Bodies Found Inside Delaware County Home

Pennsylvania State Police investigated after two bodies were found Monday night inside a Delaware County home decorated in Christmas lights.

Troopers went to the single-family home along Highland Drive in Chester Heights around 5:15 p.m. for a "welfare check," State Police, Troop K, Media Barracks, said in a brief news release Tuesday morning. They found two people dead inside.

State police didn't reveal how the people died and gave no further information about the incident outside of saying their Criminal Investigation Unit was investigating.

Investigators could be seen going in and out of the home -- which had its Christmas lights on -- throughout Monday night.

State police asked anyone with information on the incident to call the Media Barracks at 484-840-1000.

