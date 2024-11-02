Death investigation underway after man dies from arm laceration in Delaware

Police in Wilmington, Delaware, are conducting a death investigation after a man died from a laceration to his arm Friday evening.

According to the Wilmington Police Department, around 11:24 p.m. on Nov. 1, officers responded to the 1900 block of W. 4th St. for a welfare check.

Upon arrival, police said officers found an unresponsive 30-year-old man suffering from a laceration to his arm. He was transported to the hospital in critical condition and later succumbed to his injuries.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Police said a death investigation is being conducted by police in conjunction with the Delaware Division of Forensic Sciences, and further details will be released when possible.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Derek Haines at 302-576-3656. You can also provide information to Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or delawarecrimestoppers.org.