It's been a violent week in the city of Wilmington after eight people were shot, one of them fatally, in a few different locations between Wednesday, Oct. 30 and Thursday, Oct 31.

So far no one has been arrested in any of these cases and there seems to be no known reason for the sudden uptick in violence.

There was a noticeable police presence in Wilmington's Riverside neighborhood on Friday, Nov. 1 which means that no crowds are gathering at the site of Thursday's shooting that left 22-year-old Jamere Black dead.

Ernest Lada is a letter carrier who delivers mail to the families living in this neighborhood. He told NBC10 that they're generally good, hard-working people who do not deserve to live amongst those looking for trouble.

"Now that the police are actually patrolling here this courtyard is clear. It's usually full of individuals," Lada said.

Neighbors didn't want to talk to our crews about what happened on Thursday.

It was a mid-day shooting that left Black dead as well as three others hurt.

Not long after that shooting, two other men were shot just five minutes away at 29th and Washington streets. They're expected to be okay, according to officials.

And, back on Wednesday morning, two men were also shot as well.

"Everyone living there is unsafe and Americans should not live like this," Lada explained.

You can visibly see there are investments being made in this neighborhood with new houses being built and new playgrounds.

Wilmington's police chief told NBC10 in a statement that while the city continues to see an overall reduction in violent crime, he called these shootings unacceptable and says that detectives are actively following up on leads.

If you have any information about any of these recent shootings, please call detectives with the Wilmington Police Department.

Information can also be provided to Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or delawarecrimestoppers.org.