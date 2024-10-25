Boys, 12 and 14, accused of robbing 78-year-old woman outside Delaware market

Two boys, ages 12 and 14, have been arrested after police said they were allegedly involved in robbing a woman outside a Delaware supermarket earlier this month.

According to Delaware State Police, on Thursday, Oct. 3, just before 8 p.m., troopers responded to Food Lion located at 3609 Philadelphia Pike in Claymont following a report of a robbery.

Police said the investigation revealed that three unidentified male suspects approached a 78-year-old woman as she returned to the vehicle. The suspects had been standing near the cart return area, right next to her car.

As the woman attempted to enter her vehicle, police said one of the suspects grabbed her purse. There was a brief struggle, causing the purse's contents to spill onto the ground.

One of the suspects was able to grab the woman's car key fob from the ground before all three suspects fled the scene on foot, according to police. The woman was not injured during the incident.

Police described the suspects as juvenile males. Two were wearing dark-colored clothing, while the third wore a light-colored hoodie.

After an investigation, police said detectives identified the 12-year-old and 14-year-old as two of the suspects involved in the robbery.

According to police, on Oct. 23, the 12-year-old suspect was contacted and taken into custody. He was charged with Robbery First Degree Commits a Crime Against a Person 65 Years or Older, a felony and Conspiracy Second Degree, also a felony.

He was arraigned by Family Court, released on a $20,500 unsecured, and turned over to his guardian.

Police said the 14-year-old suspect was taken into custody on Oct. 24. He was charged with Robbery First Degree Commits a Crime Against a Person 65 Years or Older, a felony, and Conspiracy Second Degree, also a felony.

He was arraigned by Family Court and remanded to the Department of Services for Children, Youth & Their Families on a $20,500 secured bond, according to police.

As the investigation continues, detectives ask anyone with information about this case to contact Detective D. Armstrong by calling (302) 365-8440.