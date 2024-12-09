Traffic was being rerouted on Monday morning after two tractor trailers and another vehicle were involved in a deadly crash along Interstate 78 in Lehigh County, officials said.

According to police, two people were killed in a crash involving two tractor trailers and another vehicle, that happened along I-78 in Upper Saucon Township, around 5 a.m.

Here's a better look at the tractor-trailer crash on I-78 EB near Rt-309. I-78 EB is still shut down. @NBCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/mJ3IhjOTzU — Matt DeLucia (@MattDeLucia) December 9, 2024

As of about 7:25 a.m., traffic along the eastbound lanes of I-78 was being rerouted along Route 309 while police investigated the incident.

Léelo en español aquí.

Police have not yet provided further information on this incident, nor have they provided further details on the individuals that died in this crash or what caused it to occur.

However, an investigation is ongoing, officials said.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.