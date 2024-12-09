Lehigh County

Deadly tractor trailer crash closes I-78 lanes in Lehigh Co.

Police officials said two people were killed when a pair of tractor trailers and another vehicle crashed along I-78 In Upper Saucon Township in Lehigh Co. early Monday, Dec. 9, 2024

By Hayden Mitman

NBC Universal, Inc.

Traffic was being rerouted on Monday morning after two tractor trailers and another vehicle were involved in a deadly crash along Interstate 78 in Lehigh County, officials said.

According to police, two people were killed in a crash involving two tractor trailers and another vehicle, that happened along I-78 in Upper Saucon Township, around 5 a.m.

As of about 7:25 a.m., traffic along the eastbound lanes of I-78 was being rerouted along Route 309 while police investigated the incident.

Léelo en español aquí.

Police have not yet provided further information on this incident, nor have they provided further details on the individuals that died in this crash or what caused it to occur.

However, an investigation is ongoing, officials said.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.

