A man died and a woman was hurt during a double shooting early Monday in a duplex that appeared to be under repair, Philadelphia police said.

The shooting took place at the home along the 7300 block of Sommers Street -- not far from 74th Avenue -- in the West Oak Lane neighborhood shortly before 1 a.m., police said.

"It appears that the shooter or shooters were at the front of the property and had either broken a window or attempted to gain access," Philadelphia Police Capt. Anthony Ginaldi said.

The man -- who is in his 40s -- was shot in his side and chest, Ginaldi said. He was rushed by paramedics to the hospital where he died a short time later.

The woman - who is in her 40s -- was shot in the leg, Ginaldi said. She was being treated at the hospital.

Police found evidence of the gunshots being fired inside the home, Ginaldi said. However, there was no indication that the people in the home fired out of it.

The home appeared to be under renovation, police said.

The shooting remained under investigation.

Entering Monday, at least 386 people had been killed in Philadelphia so far in 2023, according to Philadelphia police statistics. That's down about 19% from the same time last year, but still on pace to be deadlier than many other year dating back to 2007.