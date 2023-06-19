Man gunned down in Society Hill as dozens of shots are apparently fired

A man died as dozens of gunshots were apparently fired in Philadelphia's Society Hill neighborhood early Monday morning.

At least 40 evidence markers were placed on Front Street, near Naudain Street, following the shooting around 2:30 a.m. Several bullets appeared to have struck a car, which had blood in it.

BREAKING: Victim dead in Society Hill shooting overnight. More than 40 evidence markers on the ground. ⁦@NBCPhiladelphia⁩ pic.twitter.com/E7tMJa46nG — Matt DeLucia (@MattDeLucia) June 19, 2023

Here’s a closer look at the car near Front and Lombard - and you can see how many shots were fired through it. Victim died at Jefferson hospital. ⁦@NBCPhiladelphia⁩ pic.twitter.com/iEyBAxj6Gi — Matt DeLucia (@MattDeLucia) June 19, 2023

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Philadelphia police said a man died at a nearby hospital a short time later. They didn't immediately reveal any further details about the shooting.

After hours of investigation, police reopened Front Street shortly after daybreak.

Entering Monday, Philadelphia police reported that at least 191 people have been killed so far in 2023. That's down about 20% from the same time last year.