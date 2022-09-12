SEPTA Supervisor Shot, Killed Outside of Philly Home

A SEPTA supervisor was gunned down early Monday morning outside of his East Germantown neighborhood home.

The man -- a father in his 30s who has yet to be named -- was killed as he left his home along Washington Lane, Philadelphia police said.

A black sedan was waiting for the man as he left his home sometime after midnight, police said. Suddenly, someone in the sedan opened fire.

At least 15 shots were fired, police said. Witnesses told investigators the gunfire was so rapid that it sounded like an automatic weapon.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The man was struck and died. Police said the attack appeared to be targeted.

SEPTA has yet to release a statement about the killing.

Entering Sunday, there were at least 384 homicides in Philadelphia this year, up 4% from the same time last year, which was ultimately the deadliest in the city on record.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.