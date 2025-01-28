A man was killed while two other men are fighting for their lives following a shootout inside a ballroom in Northeast Philadelphia’s Frankford neighborhood, police said.

Police responded to a reported shooting along the 4600 block of Frankford Avenue around 10 p.m. on Monday. When they arrived, they found a 30-year-old man who had been shot multiple times in the leg and torso as well as a 34-year-old man who had been shot multiple times in the lower body.

Both men were conscious and taken to area hospitals. They are both in critical condition.

Witnesses told the responding officers that there was a third shooting victim inside a first-floor ballroom in the area. Police entered the building and found an unresponsive 29-year-old man who had been shot multiple times in the torso and legs.

The man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead at 10:33 p.m.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

The ballroom is located inside a building that also houses a hair studio, recording studio, a bar and apartments, according to Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.

Small told NBC10 the shooting occurred inside the ballroom. He also said they found a semiautomatic handgun – which they believe belonged to the 29-year-old victim – as well as over 40 spent shell casings.

“We know at least two separate caliber weapons were used,” Small said. “It appears that there may have been some sort of shootout.”

Small told NBC10 police are speaking with multiple witnesses and looking at surveillance cameras inside the building.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.