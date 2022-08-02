Man Gunned Down After People Get Out of Car, Open Fire

A man died overnight after several masked people got out of a vehicle and at least one of them opened fire along a street in Philadelphia's Hunting Park neighborhood.

The shooting took place very late on Monday night along the 3800 block of North Fairhill Street, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Officers found the man, believed to be in his 30s, bleeding heavily along the street and rushed him to the hospital where he died a short time later, police said.

Three people, all wearing masks, got out of a vehicle and at least one of them began firing, a witness told investigators. After the shooting, the people got back in the car and drove off.

At least seven shots were fired near the shooting victim, Small said.

"It appears that the shooter or shooters were standing very close to this victim when the seven shots were fired," Small said.

Bullets also struck two parked cars long the street.

Investigators didn't immediately reveal a motive for the killing or any information on the suspects.

As of Tuesday morning, at least 319 people were killed so far in 2022, according to police data. That's down just 1% from the same time last year, which wound up being the deadliest on record in Philadelphia.

