One man died and at least one other was hurt in a drive-by shooting in North Philadelphia Thursday night.

At least 32 shots were fired into a small crowd of people gathered outside at West Allegheny and West Glenwood Avenues who appeared to be watching the NBA Finals, Philadelphia Police Inspector D F Pace said.

A gray Honda Accord pulled up around 11:15 p.m. and at least two windows went down as the shooting began, police said.

"This was a drive-by shooting from Glenwood onto Allegheny," Pace said.

A man in his 40s was rushed to the hospital where he died a short time later, Pace said. A man in his 20s was shot at least three times and rushed to the hospital where he was listed in stable condition.

Pace said that at least and possibly two gunmen opened fire. They may have fired even more shots as bullet casings may have remained in the car.

Bullets also struck a hot dog cart parked at the corner and at least one parked vehicle.

Entering Friday, at least 229 people had been killed in Philadelphia, according to police. That's down 9% from last year, which wound up the deadliest on record.

