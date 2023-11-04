Philadelphia

Would-be robber shot, killed inside Frankford pizza shop, other suspect at large, police say

By Emily Rose Grassi

An armed man trying to rob a pizza shop was shot and killed in the Frankford neighborhood of Philadelphia, police said.

The incident happened as two men armed with guns entered George's Pizza on the 5300 block of Oxford Avenue around 8 p.m. on Saturday night when shots were fired, according to police.

One of the attempted robbers was shot multiple times and killed just before 8:30 p.m., police said. The other suspect fled the scene on foot.

Police recovered two guns from the scene. No other injuries were reported.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

