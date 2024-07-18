Bicyclist killed in Rittenhouse crash, police say

Police in Philadelphia are investigating after several cars were involved in a deadly crash in Center City on Wednesday evening.

The crash happened along the 1800 block of Spruce Street just blocks away from Rittenhouse Square.

A bicyclist was killed after being hit when a driver of a blue 2018 vehicle, who was traveling at a high rate of speed, collided with the bicyclist while they were in a designated bike lane, according to police.

The driver of the vehicle is 69 years old, police said. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was placed in stable condition. He has not been charged.

Video shows the driver of the blue car drive into the bike lane on Spruce Street, crossing through 18th Street and almost hit a man who was walking across.

The cyclist, a woman in her 30s police believe, was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

"After getting hit on the bike she flew some distance about 20 or more feet. Struck the ground. I believe she suffered some head injuries and trauma," Captain Andrew Disanto with the Philadelphia police said.

Spruce Street remains closed at 18th Street as the investigation continues.

SkyForce10 was over the scene where three sedans can be seen. One car is up on the sidewalk and looks like it crashed into the stairs of a home.

A second car has its tail end up on the sidewalk and damage to the trunk is visible.

A third vehicle is on the street and facing the opposite direction with the front-end smashed in.

Police say they do not know at this time if the driver had a medical condition or was intoxicated at the time of the crash.

The identity of the bicyclist remains unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.