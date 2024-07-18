Philadelphia

Man standing on a corner hit by car and killed in Philadelphia, police say

The man in his 50s was standing at an intersection in Kensington when the crash happened

By Emily Rose Grassi

NBC10 Philadelphia

A man is dead after being hit by a car in the Kensington section of Philadelphia on Wednesday evening, according to a spokesperson with the Philadelphia Police Department.

The crash happened on the corner of Frankford and East Allegheny avenues just after 7 p.m., police said.

A black Toyota sedan hit a man in his 50s while he was standing on the corner, according to police.

The identity of the man is currently unknown, officials said. He was pronounced dead at the crash scene around 7:15 p.m.

The driver of the Toyota stayed at the scene, police said.

No arrests have been made yet in this case.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

