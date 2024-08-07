Thousands of dead fish, swarming birds cause mess in South Jersey

State environmental officials have taken action following recent complaints from New Jersey residents as a foul odor has plagued the Little Egg Harbor Township community as dead fish have collected in lagoon there.

According to a representative New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection, those who live at Osborn Island have been left with a foul stench as a multitude of deceased fish have collected in a local lagoon as low levels of oxygen and warm temperatures, have caused fish in these waters to die.

"Staff determined that the poor water quality resulting from warmer temperatures and low dissolved oxygen in the lagoon resulted in the fish mortality in the lagoon," said Caryn Shinske of the NJDEP in a statement to NBC10.

Along with the wealth of dead fish -- and the overwhelming odor that come with them -- the community has also seen an increase in wildlife as birds have been flocking to the lagoon in order to feed.

But, Shinske said, residents might not have to deal with the issue much longer.

"This was an isolated event and most of the dead fish will naturally be removed from the lagoon by the tides or by the tide flow," she said.