Months after Danilo Cavalcante escaped, went on the run, convicted killer to appear in court

Months after his escape from Chester County Prison in Pocopson Township, Pennsylvania, convicted killer Danilo Cavalcante is set to appear in public in a courtroom.

Friday's hearing on escape, burglary and related charges stemming from his two weeks on the run takes place in front of a magistrate judge, according to court records.

Cavalcante escaped in late August after being convicted of stabbing and killing Deborah Brandao.

Cavalcante would spend two weeks on the run -- putting various parts of Chester County on edge throughout early September before being recaptured on Sept. 13, 2023, and taken to another prison.

The daring escape and manhunt captured headlines far beyond the Philadelphia region.

NBC10 will have a journalist in the courtroom Friday morning. The hearing is set to begin around 9:30 a.m.

This story is developing and will be updated.