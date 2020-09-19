Three Philadelphia police officers riding in an unmarked car were checking on a man on a bike when he pulled out a gun and fired at them before a second shooter joined the fray, setting off a running gun battle that left two officers injured, one getting shot in the back, police said.

The 14th District officers, two men and one woman, were driving down the 1400 block of Sharpnack Street, in the Cedarbrook section of the East Mount Airy neighborhood, when the first gunman pulled up next to them around 8 p.m. Friday, Philadelphia Police Department Sgt. Eric Gripp said.

The officer driving the car rolled down his window to check on the man when he suddenly pulled out a gun and started shooting, causing the officer to pull off Sharpnack Street and onto Fayette Street, where he crashed the car into a fence, Gripp said.

The first gunman kept firing after the officers crashed, striking their vehicle multiple times, with one bullet piercing the car door, going through the seat and hitting the driving officer in the back, Gripp said. The officer’s bulletproof vest saved him, the sergeant added.

As the cyclist kept shooting, the officers were able to get out of the car and return fire, but that’s when a second shooter further down the street joined in and also rained bullets on the officers, placing them in a crossfire, Gripp said.

The gunmen ran away in an unknown direction, leaving behind the wounded officer as well as causing the female officer, who was riding in the back seat of the police vehicle, to sustain cuts to her left leg, the sergeant said. The third officer, who was riding in the front passenger seat, was uninjured.

Both injured officers were taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center, where they were listed in stable condition.

Police did not immediately release a description of the gunmen as they continued to investigate the shooting.