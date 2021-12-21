Delaware County

Suspected Gunman in Delco Shop Clerk's Killing Arrested; Motive Still Not Clear

Shawn Williams, 39, is accused of shooting and killing Sameer Abdullah inside the Empire Smoke and Phone Store on Chester Pike in Crum Lynne, Ridley Township police said

By NBC10 Staff

Shooting suspect in Delaware County Pennsylvania
Ridley Park Police Department

Days after a gunman shot and killed a clerk inside Delaware County smoke shop, a man is charged with homicide as police continue to search for his motive.

Shawn Williams, 39, is accused of gunning down Sameer Abdullah inside the Empire Smoke and Phone Shop on Chester Pike in Crum Lynne, Pennsylvania, Friday afternoon, Ridley Township police said.

Officers arrived around 1:30 p.m. after a 911 call and found Abdullah on the ground suffering from multiple bullet wounds, police said. Attempts to save his life failed.

"By all accounts, Abdullah was hard working and well respected," police said in a Tuesday news release announcing Williams' arrest. "This is a tragic and senseless loss of life."

Police followed public leads and got search warrants as they tried to track down the shooter. They zeroed in on Williams and took him in for questioning. The Chester resident "subsequently confessed to Abdullah’s murder," police said.

It wasn't clear why Abdullah was killed.

"The motive for the shooting is undetermined at this time," police said Tuesday. "It was not a robbery."

It was unclear if Williams had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

