Crews battle large building fire in Willow Grove

Montgomery County firefighters worked to put out a massive fire at a large building in Willow Grove Friday night.

Crews were called out to the 600 block of Davisville Road on Friday night around 9:30 p.m.

Skyeforce10 was over the scene as crews continued to put out the flames and smoke.

It's not clear yet what started the fire or if there were any injuries.