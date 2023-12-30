Pennsylvania

Crews battle large building fire in Willow Grove

By Cherise Lynch

NBC Universal, Inc.

Montgomery County firefighters worked to put out a massive fire at a large building in Willow Grove Friday night.

Crews were called out to the 600 block of Davisville Road on Friday night around 9:30 p.m.

Skyeforce10 was over the scene as crews continued to put out the flames and smoke.

It's not clear yet what started the fire or if there were any injuries.

