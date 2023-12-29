The Roosevelt Expressway ramp westbound to I-76 and City Avenue was reopened on Friday after repairs were needed from structural damage, officials said.

Léelo en español aquí

A contractor for PennDOT repaired the bridge on Friday and more repair work is expected.

The bridge had been closed since Tuesday, Dec. 26 due to a “large vehicle strike at the bridge” that officials said, caused damage to the ramp structure.

The closure caused traffic to be detoured around the area as drivers used eastbound I-76, Montgomery Avenue and westbound I-76 to avoid the ramp.