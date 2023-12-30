Woman and baby killed, 6 others injured after multiple shootings in Allentown, police say

A woman and child are dead and six others are injured after three separate shootings in Allentown, Pennsylvania, according to police.

The first incident happened around 8:42 p.m. Friday, police said officers responded to the 100 block of Chestnut Street for a reported shooting.

When officers arrived they found a 1-year-old baby boy, a 44-year-old woman and a 66-year-old man suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds, police said. The woman and baby succumbed to their injuries and the Lehigh County Coroner had ruled both of their deaths as homicides.

"Both victims have been identified and their families notified. However, due to these tragic circumstances, I am not releasing their identities at this time, thus allowing the families to grieve privately," Buglio said in a news release. "I personally, want to offer my prayers and condolences to the families, friends and everyone affected by this incident."

The man was taken to the hospital and expected to survive, police said.

The next incident happened just a short time later at 9 p.m. Friday. Police said officers responded to the 300 block of Ridge Avenue after receiving reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found a man and a woman suffering from serious gunshot wounds, police said. Both victims were taken to the hospital and are expected to be okay.

Officers were able to quickly apprehend the suspect at the scene. Police said 23-year-old Demitrius Bashir Campbell of Allentown had fired several rounds at the victims and has now been charged.

Then at 2:25 a.m. on Saturday, Allentown police responded to a bar on the 1600 block of Hanover Avenue for a reported shooting, police said.

Upon arrival, officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds and then transported him to the hospital where he is expected to survive, police said.

Two other men from this incident had arrived at a local hospital both suffering from gunshot wounds, police said. Both victims are expected to survive their injuries.

Allentown Police believe these three shooting incidents are not connected.

“I awoke this morning like many members of our community, sickened, angry and heartbroken over another night of senseless violence in our city. I offer my sincerest condolences to the families afflicted by last night’s shootings, and I stand with the many Allentonians who are tired of watching their neighborhoods and streets be stained with the blood of gun violence," State Rep. Joshua Siegel said in a statement. “I stand with the brave men and women of the Allentown Police Department, who I know will bring the cowards and perpetrators of these acts to certain and swift punishment. Those who would take the life of a child, shatter the security of our city and the peace of mind of our residents deserve to know, justice will be done."