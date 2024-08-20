Philadelphia

Lanes reopen on the Schuylkill after crash

All lanes are open again on Interstate 76 after a crash had one side of the highway closed, according to officials.

The crash happened on the eastbound side of 76 1 mile away from Exit 338 for Green Lane and Belmont Avenue just after 4 p.m., officials said.

No word yet on if anyone was hurt or what caused the crash.

SkyForce10 was over the scene just after 4:30 p.m. where traffic appeared to be moving very slowly.

At least two firetrucks and an ambulance were visible at the scene as a back SUV was seen with its blinkers on and airbags deployed.

Three sedans could be seen on the right-hand shoulder.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

