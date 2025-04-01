Rosemont College to merge with Villanova University, will get new name

Rosemont College and Villanova University have announced a merger that will, eventually, see the college become a satellite campus for Villanova.

In a statement, officials from both schools said the merger would be conducted through a multi-year transition that would intend to "honor the legacy of Rosemont's founders, the Society of the Holy Child Jesus," and would also allow students the opportunity to graduate with Rosemont College degrees.

“The leaders of both boards have worked to create a true partnership that recognizes the changing higher education landscape while ensuring a smooth transition for Rosemont students, faculty, staff and alumni,” said Maria Feeley, chair of the Rosemont College Board of Trustees in a statement on the merger. “Rosemont is proud to announce this next chapter, which will build on our decadeslong relationship with Villanova and preserve Rosemont’s mission.”

During the first phase of the transition, which officials said will start in 2027, Rosemont College's educational and many extracurricular activities will continue as planned, supported by Rosemont faculty and staff.

Rosemont students who have not completed their degree by 2028 will have multiple options, officials said, including the ability to transfer to Villanova’s College of Professional Studies where they will have the opportunity to complete a degree.

“Villanova and Rosemont enjoy a longstanding connection, and many families in the Greater Philadelphia region celebrate alumni from both institutions,” said Villanova University President the Rev. Peter Donohue, in a statement. “This merger agreement represents a unique and powerful opportunity for our two institutions given our shared commitment to advancing Catholic higher education, our close physical proximity and deep alumni connections.”

Following the transition, Rosemont College will become “Villanova University, Rosemont Campus,” and, officials said that the campus will honor the legacy of Rosemont's founders, the Society of the Holy Child Jesus.

Additionally, officials said in a statement that "the Chapel will be preserved as a place of gathering and inspiration, and an endowed scholarship will be established supporting the mission of the Society of the Holy Child Jesus."

“We are committed to securing the best possible options for our students, faculty and staff and believe this merger with Villanova offers the best opportunity to ensure that the Rosemont College history and legacy endures,” said Rosemont College President Jim Cawley, in a statement.

The terms of the merger are subject to approval from The Middle States Commission on Higher Education as well as state and federal regulators.