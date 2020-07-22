Young Cousins Found Safe After Going Missing in Philly

Two cousins were safely reunited with family members a day after going missing from a family home in Philadelphia.
On Wednesday, the 12-year-old and 7-year-old were found safe a day after going missing from the Nicetown neighborhood, Philadelphia police said.
The pair had left their home and visited a corner store and park within walking distance Tuesday afternoon, police said.
Local
Police had asked for the public's help in finding them. Investigators didn't reveal where the children were found.