Young Cousins Found Safe After Going Missing in Philly

The 12-year-old and 7-year-old were reunited with family on Wednesday

By Dan Stamm

NBC10

Two cousins were safely reunited with family members a day after going missing from a family home in Philadelphia.

On Wednesday, the 12-year-old and 7-year-old were found safe a day after going missing from the Nicetown neighborhood, Philadelphia police said.

The pair had left their home and visited a corner store and park within walking distance Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Police had asked for the public's help in finding them. Investigators didn't reveal where the children were found.

