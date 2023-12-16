Countdown to 2024: Here's 40 ideas for New Year's Eve in Philadelphia

2023 is almost over and if you're looking for New Year's Eve plans, we got you covered. Here's a list of 40 events happening in Philadelphia on Dec. 31 where you can party the night away into 2024.
New Year’s Eve bash at Xfinity Live! - Located at 1100 Pattison Ave., it kicks off at 9 p.m. and tickets start at $115.
Morgan's Pier NYE take over at Craft Hall - Located at 901 N. Delaware Ave., it starts at 9 p.m. and tickets start at $85.
New Year's on the Moon, Baby on the Wet Deck at the W Philadelphia - Located at 1439 Chestnut St., the event kicks off at 9 p.m. and tickets start at $150.
Mr. Hollywood DJ's Third Annual NYE Bash at Stratus Rooftop Lounge - Located at 433 Chestnut St., starts at 9 p.m. and tickets start at $99.
2024 Golden Gala at Rivers Casino Philadelphia - Located at 1001 N. Delaware Ave., the gala starts at 10 p.m. and tickets are $99.99 per person.
Burlesque & Blues NYE 2023 at The Twisted Tail - Located at 509 S. 2nd St., the event starts at 9 p.m. and reservation packages start at $30.
New Year's Eve Cocktail Hour + Italo Disco at Irwin's - Located at 800 Mifflin St., the event starts at 7 p.m. and tickets are $80 per person.
The Annual "Celebrity Style" New Year's Eve Fireworks Gala at the Pyramid Club - Located at 1735 Market St., the gala starts at 9 p.m. and tickets start at $125.
Epic NYE 2024 celebration at Cuba Libre - Located at 10 S. 2nd St., kicks off at 10:30 p.m. and tickets start at $125.
Moshulu's New Year's Eve Fireworks Boat Bash - Located at 401 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd., the bash starts at 9 p.m. and general admission tickets are $150 per person.
Blind Barber Philadelphia NYE 2024 Party - Located at 1325 Sansom St., doors open at 9 p.m. and tickets start at $80.
NYE24: Nico Oso at NOTO Philadelphia - Located at 1209 Vine St., doors open at 8 p.m. and tickets start at $80.
New Year's Eve Party 2024 at Roar - Located at 939 N Delaware Ave. the event starts at 9 p.m. and tickets start at $40.
City Cruises Philadelphia's New Year's Eve Fireworks Cruise - Located at 401 South Christopher Columbus Blvd., boarding at 9 p.m., and tickets start at $219 per person.
New Year's Eve Celebration with The Philadelphia Orchestra - Located at Kimmel Cultural Campus on 300 S. Broad St., the event starts at 7 p.m., and tickets start at $56.
FAME Lust Presents New Year's EMO 2024 at Kung Fu Necktie - Located at 1248 N. Front St., doors open at 7 p.m., and tickets start at $20.
The Resolution Ball at the Philadelphia Marriott Downtown - Located at 1201 Market St., starts at 7 p.m. and tickets start at $49.
New Year's Eve at Ladder 15 - Located at 1528 Sansom St., the doors open at 9 p.m.and tickets start at $80.
Sueno New Year's Eve Party - Located at 114 S. 12th Street, the party starts at 9 p.m. and tickets start at $70.
Ring in 2024 at Jean-Georges in Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia - Located at 1 N 19th St., the event starts at 8 p.m. and tickets are $750 per person.
New Year's Eve at Vesper Center City - Located at 223 S. Sydenham St, the party starts at 9 p.m. and tickets start at $80 per person.
New Year's Eve Celebration at Aqimero - Located at 10 Avenue of the Arts, the celebrations start at 8 p.m. and tickets are $175 per guest.
New Year's Eve Fireworks on the Delaware River Waterfront - Located at 101 S. Columbus Blvd., the late-night session starts at 10 p.m., skating ticket price: $57 and spectator ticket price: $47.
Wicked Wolf New Year's Eve 2024 - Located at 1214-1216 Chestnut St, the bar opens at 9 p.m. and tickets start at $99.
New Year's Eve at The Winston - Located at 461 N 3rd St., doors open at 9 p.m. and tickets start at $70.
Bling in the new year at the Filter Club - Located at 2400 Market St., starts at 9 p.m. and tickets are $175 per person.
Goth New Year's Eve Party upstairs at Khyber Pass Pub - Located at 56 South 2nd St., starts at 10 p.m, tickets are currently sold out but check the website for more details.
Jet Wine Bar NYE Celebration - Located at 1525 South St., the event starts at 8:30 p.m. and tickets are $135 per person.
NYE-A-GO GO! A Disco Dance Party at The Trestle Inn - Located at 339 North 11th St., the party starts at 8 p.m. and tickets start at $60.
New Year's Eve Party at the Cherry Street Pier - Located at 121 N. Columbus Blvd., the party starts at 10 p.m. and tickets start at $33.
New Year's Eve Celebration with V. Shayne Frederick's Year-End Jazz Soiree at South Jazz Club - Located at 600 N. Broad St., starts at 6:30 p.m. and tickets are $140 per person.
Chill AF NYE at Fat Lady Brewing - Located at 4323 Main St, Manayunk, Starts at 8 p.m. and tickets are $75.
Crystal Tea Room New Year's Eve Party 2024 - Located at 100 Penn Square, starts at 8 p.m. and general admission tickets start at $143.
NYE 2024 at U-Bahn - Located at 1320 Chestnut St., starts at 9 p.m., tickets start at $90.
New Year's Eve at Leda & the Sawan cocktail lounge - Located at 1224 Chestnut St., doors open at 8 p.m., tickets start at $70.
NYE 2024 with DJ Martin at Down Philadelphia - Located at 262 S. 15 St., the bar opens at 9 p.m. and tickets are $100 per person.
New Year's Eve 2024 at the Tradesman's - Located at 1322 Chestnut St., doors open at 9 p.m., general admission tickets start at $80.
Latin Vibes Present: Wonderyear New Year's Eve Big Latin Bash at Fringe Bar - Located at 140 N. Columbus Blvd., starts at 9 p.m. and tickets start at $50.
New Year's Eve 2024 at Bru Craft & Wrust - Located at 1318 Chestnut St. doors open at 9 p.m. and tickets start at $70.
Countdown New Year's Ever At Fin McCools Ale House - Located at 118 S. 12th St., starts at 9 p.m. and tickets start at $60.
Most of these events are designed for adults age 21 and older, please check the event details for age requirements.
