Contractor shoots woman during eviction in Philadelphia, police say

The woman was taken to the hospital in stable condition while the contractor was taken into custody, police said.

By David Chang

A woman is recovering after she was shot by a contractor during an eviction in Philadelphia Tuesday afternoon, police said. 

The incident occurred at 4:07 p.m. inside a home along the 2200 block of East Auburn Street, according to investigators. Investigators said the court-appointed contractor shot the 33-year-old woman once in the right leg during an eviction. The woman was taken to the hospital in stable condition while the contractor was taken into custody, police said. Police also recovered a gun, according to investigators. 

Police have not yet revealed additional details on what led to the shooting or the contractor’s identity. 

Earlier in the year, a landlord-tenant officer shot a woman in the head during an eviction process in Philadelphia’s Fairmount neighborhood, investigators said. 

This story is developing. Check back for updates. 

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

