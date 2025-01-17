Newly sworn-in Delco officer resigns after charges in connection to 2023 road rage

A newly sworn in officer in Delaware County resigned after it was announced that he is facing new charges for a road rage incident that allegedly happened over a year ago.

Collingdale Police Officer Kevon Darden was sworn in on Sunday, Jan. 12 during ongoing staffing shortages in the borough.

Then, just days later, on Thursday, Jan. 16 it was revealed that charges were filed against Officer Darden, of Ambler, for an incident in April of 2023 where he is accused of aiming a gun at another driver.

Officer Darden has stepped down.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Ofc. Darden sworn in

On Sunday, Jan. 12, officials with Collingdale Borough called an emergency meeting where they swore in Kevon Darden so he could fill staffing shortages.

The borough's manager, Michael Robinson, posted to social media announcing the last minute ceremony.

Robinson said that officers declined overtime pay to cover staffing shortages and that is what led to the emergency meeting.

Four other officers have been hired for the borough's police department, according to Robinson. No word yet on when they will sworn in.

On Wednesday, Jan. 15, Collingdale Mayor Donna Matteo-Spadea took to social media to react to the emergency swearing in ceremony.

Alleged road rage in 2023

A trooper with the Pennsylvania State Police was called to mile marker 8 in Ridley Township on Interstate 95 on April 5, 2023, just before 9 a.m., according to a criminal complaint filed in Delaware County on Jan. 16.

The trooper said he was called to the area on I-95 for a report of a road rage incident that involved a bright blue-colored Dodge Charger that didn't have a registration plate.

According to the complaint, a worker from Carusone Construction was driving a dump truck southbound on Interstate 476 near mile marker 4.5 in Marple Township when the driver of the blue Charger, identified as Kevon Darden, cut him off and brake checked him.

The driver of the dump truck said that Darden started to record him with his cell phone, the complaint said.

At one point, the dump truck was in the left lane southbound on I-476 while Darden was in the right lane. Darden had his window halfway down and used his right hand to point a black-colored gun at the dump truck, according to the complaint. The barrel of the gun crossed the window.

The dump truck driver told the responding trooper that he heard a loud bang that he thought was a gunshot, the criminal complaint said. He said that he felt threatened and was scared.

That same day, Darden called Carusone Construction and complained about the dump truck driver, the document said. Darden said he was going to go to the business to file a complaint.

The trooper said in the complaint document that's when he met Darden at the construction yard.

Darden was working as a police officer at Cheyney University when this incident happened. He agreed to have his Charger searched as well as getting tested for gunshot residue.

The trooper seized Darden's department issued Glock 17 and his cell phone. He was arrested.

Darden is facing simple assault, harassment and terroristic threats among other charges that were filed on Jan. 16 in connection to this 2023 road rage incident.

Collingdale's Borough Manager Michael Robinson shared a statement with NBC10 where he said, "This is the second time in recent memory that a Black officer selected to serve in our Borough has faced sudden legal action shortly after their appointment. This pattern echoes historical examples of resistance to integration within public institutions, such as the opposition to diversifying police forces during the mid-20th century. It is a reminder that systemic barriers to progress remain entrenched in some areas, and these challenges undermine civilian trust in governance and the judicial system. Our community deserves better—better transparency, better cooperation among institutions, and better accountability for those charged with upholding the public good. I remain committed to advocating for equity and justice, not only in Collingdale but throughout Delaware County."

NBC10 has reached out to Officer Darden as well as Pennsylvania State Police about these charges and we have not heard back yet.