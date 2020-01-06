What to Know Casey Spila, 35, of Sicklerville, is charged with burglary, receiving stolen property and theft.

Spila, who works with A&C Cleaning Services, is accused of stealing sports memorabilia, jewelry and other items from multiple homes in Winslow Township.

Police believe more victims are out there and are urging anyone who may have had their items stolen by Spila to come forward.

A South Jersey cleaning lady is accused of stealing sports memorabilia, jewelry and other items from multiple homes.

The investigation began on Dec. 30 when detectives investigated the sales of more than $1,000 in sports memorabilia that was reportedly stolen in the Sicklerville section of Winslow Township, New Jersey. During the investigation, Spila met with undercover officers to sell them the stolen merchandise, investigators said. She was then arrested.

Police said Spila was part of A&C Cleaning Services which operates throughout the Winslow Township area. On Jan. 3, Spila was arrested again at the We Buy Gold store in Sicklerville, New Jersey. Police said she was in possession of multiple pieces of stolen jewelry.

“We ended up doing a search at her residence and found multiple other pieces of jewelry and items that we believe are stolen,” Winslow Twp. Police Lt. Christopher Dubler said.

Police believe Spila burglarized multiple homes in Winslow Township. One of the victims, Suzanne Leaver, told NBC10 she found her home ransacked on Sunday with her belongings tossed all over the floor.

“My neighbors called the police,” Leaver said. “They noticed that my side door entrance was wide open.”

Leaver said she immediately noticed her television and small fireplace were gone but she hasn’t been able to check on all her items. Police recovered several stolen items including bracelets, necklaces, earrings, watches and paperwork and Leaver's ID.

A table full of stolen items and Winslow Twp Police say one woman is responsible. Tonight, police think there are many more victims out there. Story at 6. ⁦@NBCPhiladelphia⁩ pic.twitter.com/nUlxp24L3g — Matt DeLucia (@MattDeLucia) January 6, 2020

Leaver was not one of Spila's clients despite having been burglarized by her, according to investigators.

Police said more victims, including Spila’s clients, could be out there. They’re encouraging anyone who used Spila’s services to check their valuables.

“You might have two, three, four pieces of jewelry missing that you don’t even know about that were tucked away in the drawer somewhere,” Lt. Dubler said.

Spila was released from custody on Friday. Police said she will face more charges.

If you believe you were victimized by Spila, please call Winslow Township Police Detective Brian Barrett at 609-567-0700 x1178.