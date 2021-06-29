Woman Accused of Killing Woman Found in Crashed Car Near Christiana Mall

What to Know Delaware State Police arrested a woman who they say jumped out of a crashed car near the Target at the Christiana Mall in Newark Monday afternoon.

The driver of the car had been shot and killed.

Shaidiah McNeair of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is charged with manslaughter.

A day after a driver crashed after being shot outside the Christiana Mall in Newark, Delaware, a Philadelphia woman is accused in the killing.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The shooting occurred Monday afternoon just after 4 p.m. along Christiana Mall Road, in Newark, Delaware State Police said Tuesday.

Troopers responded to find a 27-year-old woman in the driver’s seat of a black Ford Fusion that crashed head-on into a metal guardrail in the area of the Target store, police said. The woman appeared to have been shot in the upper body. The woman, who has yet to be named, later died at the hospital.

Police said a passenger, Shaidiah McNeair, jumped out of the car just before police arrived. Troopers searched the area and eventually took the 24-year-old Philadelphia resident into custody without further incident.

"Troopers searched the area for possible evidence and located a white plastic bag along an embankment that contained a handgun," state police said in Tuesday's news release.

McNeair was charged with manslaughter and a weapons charge. She was arraigned and jailed on $250,000 bail. It was unclear if she had an attorney who could comment on her behalf.