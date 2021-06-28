Delaware

Driver Crashes After Being Shot in the Head Outside Christiana Mall

The shooting occurred Monday afternoon in the parking lot at 132 Christiana Mall near Mall Road.

By David Chang

A driver crashed after being shot in the head outside the Christiana Mall in Newark, Delaware.

The shooting occurred Monday afternoon in the parking lot at 132 Christiana Mall near Mall Road. The victim was shot at least once in the head and crashed their car. 

The victim was taken to Christiana Hospital. Officials have not yet revealed the victim’s condition. No arrests have been made and police have not released information on any suspects.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

