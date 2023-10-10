A man died days after being shot in the head behind a bar in Philadelphia's Chinatown neighborhood last week, police said.

John Hershock died Saturday night at Jefferson University Hospital, Philadelphia police said Tuesday.

Early on Wednesday, Oct. 4, Philadelphia police rushed to Appletree Street -- a narrow road between 10th and 11th streets that runs parallel to Arch Street -- to find the 38-year-old from Philadelphia's Holmesburg neighborhood bleeding heavily from a gunshot wound to his head, police said.

Police rushed him to a nearby hospital where Hershock remained unconscious with a "non-survivable brain injury, which is a tragedy," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said in the hours after the shooting.

"We're being told that this 38-year-old victim was with some friends in a club in the 1000 block of Arch Street, they had just exited the club," Small said.

Two of the friends were still out front of the club -- identified as Tango Bar on Arch Street -- around 3 a.m. when the victim walked around to Appletree Street, Small said. The friends then heard an argument followed by a gunshot.

"That's when they realized he was shot one time in the head," Small said.

A witness saw a group of what appeared to be "juveniles" running on foot from the shooting scene, Small said.

The shooting remained under investigation nearly a week later.

In several social media posts, friends and followers described Hershock as a DJ and shared memories about him.

Philadelphia continues to struggling with deadly violence, much of it involving guns. Entering Tuesday, at least 340 homicides have been reported in Philadelphia, according to city police data. That year-to-date total is down 19% from the same time last year, but still on pace to one one of the deadliest since 2007.