Philadelphia

Video: Gunmen shoot 2 men moments after school bus drives by

Video shows two masked gunmen opening fire on a group and shooting two men moments after a school bus drove by in Philadelphia's Olney neighborhood

By David Chang

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Police are searching for two gunmen who were caught on video opening fire on two men moments after a school bus passed by in Philadelphia’s Olney neighborhood Monday afternoon. 

The video shows two masked men exiting a white Nissan Rogue at the corner of Godfrey and Mascher Street at 3:35 p.m. only seconds after a school bus drove by them. The men then pulled out semi-automatic handguns and fired at a group standing on the 6200 block of Mascher Street, police said. 

Léelo en español aquí

A 24-year-old man was shot multiple times throughout his body while a 23-year-old was shot once in his left hand. Both victims were taken to the hospital. The 24-year-old man is in critical condition. 

The gunmen are described as two men wearing blue gloves, black masks, hooded sweatshirts, sweatpants and sneakers. They were both armed with semi-automatic handguns. 

Police also said they were driving a white 2014-2016 model Nissan Rogue with tinted side and rear windows, black pinstripes and 5-spoke, silver alloy wheels. 

If you see the suspects, don’t approach them but call 911 immediately. You can also submit a tip by calling or texting 215-686-TIPS (8477). 

You can also submit an anonymous tip on the Philadelphia Police website. 

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphiagun violence
