Police are searching for two gunmen who were caught on video opening fire on two men moments after a school bus passed by in Philadelphia’s Olney neighborhood Monday afternoon.

The video shows two masked men exiting a white Nissan Rogue at the corner of Godfrey and Mascher Street at 3:35 p.m. only seconds after a school bus drove by them. The men then pulled out semi-automatic handguns and fired at a group standing on the 6200 block of Mascher Street, police said.

A 24-year-old man was shot multiple times throughout his body while a 23-year-old was shot once in his left hand. Both victims were taken to the hospital. The 24-year-old man is in critical condition.

The gunmen are described as two men wearing blue gloves, black masks, hooded sweatshirts, sweatpants and sneakers. They were both armed with semi-automatic handguns.

Police also said they were driving a white 2014-2016 model Nissan Rogue with tinted side and rear windows, black pinstripes and 5-spoke, silver alloy wheels.

If you see the suspects, don’t approach them but call 911 immediately. You can also submit a tip by calling or texting 215-686-TIPS (8477).

You can also submit an anonymous tip on the Philadelphia Police website.