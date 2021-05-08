Chilly Temps and Storms Possible For Mother's Day

You'll want to have a jacket ready for this Mother's Day weekend as temps are expected to drop Sunday after a day of showers and hail Saturday morning.

The NBC10 First Alert Weather forecasts that Mother's Day will feature another blend of some clouds and rain.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

For the morning, Sunday will start off dry but chilly, NBC10 First Alert Meteorologist Steven Sosna says, but as the day moves towards the evening, clouds will start to form for another chance of rain.

AND here is the CORRECT 10-day forecast I wanted to show you during our 6 PM. Gotta love being a human😅! Enjoy your evening & Mother's Day. @NBCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/0eGaZabvKe — Steven Sosna (@SteveSosnaNBC) May 8, 2021

So if you plan to have brunch in the morning, the weather should feel nice -- but for dinner, it would be a good idea to carry a jacket and an umbrella.

The best chances of some showers and light rain for the Philadelphia region will be after 2 p.m., Sosna said, and this rainy system could continue until Monday morning.

But for central and southern Delaware, along with the southern Jersey Shore, it's a totally different story. Those areas are expected to stay dry throughout the day.

Temps are expected to start Sunday in the 50s to later rebound to the lower 60s in the evening.

What about the next week?

Most of Monday will be drier and the skies will gradually clear. However the beginning of the week is expected to stay chilly, as Monday temps will stay in the 50s and lower 60s.

As for Tuesday and the rest of the week, the weather is expected to be dry and nice with temps between the 60s and 70s. The next chance of rain, however, could come on Friday.

Stay ahead of every element Mother Nature has for you by tuning into the First Alert Weather Team on NBC10 News and getting the latest weather by downloading the NBC10 app.