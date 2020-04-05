A 7-year-old boy died after being shot in the face on a Chester, Pennsylvania, street Sunday night.

Sinsir Parker was on the 2600 block of Swarts Street shortly after 9 p.m. when an unidentified gunman opened fire, Chester police said while announcing the boy's death early Monday.

Officers found the 7-year-old lying in the middle of the street, investigators said. Paramedics pronounced him dead on the scene.

No arrests have been made and police have not released a description of any suspects.

Police asked anyone with information to contact contact Chester Detective Victor Heness at 610-447-8429 or vheness245@chesterpolice.org, or Delaware County Detective Daniel McFarland at 610-891-4716.

Parker's death was the 14th homicide so far this year in Chester.

The shooting came on the same night that two men were shot in the 5th and Lloyd streets in Chester. Both men shot during that shooting around 7:15 a.m. survived, police said.