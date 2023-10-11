Philadelphia

Child recovering after being shot in the stomach in North Philly, police say

By Emily Rose Grassi

Police on scene after a child was shot in North Philadelphia
NBC10 Philadelphia

A child was shot in the stomach in North Philadelphia on Wednesday evening, according to police.

The 11-year-old girl was hit just before 7 p.m. on the 3600 block of North 11 Street, police said.

The girl was taken to a nearby hospital and placed in stable condition, officials said.

Skyforce10 was over the scene shortly after the incident where police could be seen investigating.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Police said that no arrests have been made yet.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphia
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us