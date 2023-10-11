A child was shot in the stomach in North Philadelphia on Wednesday evening, according to police.

The 11-year-old girl was hit just before 7 p.m. on the 3600 block of North 11 Street, police said.

The girl was taken to a nearby hospital and placed in stable condition, officials said.

Skyforce10 was over the scene shortly after the incident where police could be seen investigating.

Police said that no arrests have been made yet.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.